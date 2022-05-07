Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “

KAMN has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Kaman from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Kaman stock opened at $34.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.28. Kaman has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $57.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $973.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.20). Kaman had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kaman will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Kaman’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Kaman by 318.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 85,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Kaman by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kaman by 483.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Kaman by 463.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Kaman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

