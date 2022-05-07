KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CJS Securities raised KAR Auction Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut KAR Auction Services from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research cut KAR Auction Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.83.

NYSE KAR traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,976,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,042. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average is $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10.

KAR Auction Services ( NYSE:KAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 58.8% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 49,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 18,393 shares during the period.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

