KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
KB Financial Group stock opened at $46.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. KB Financial Group has a one year low of $42.29 and a one year high of $55.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.50 and a 200 day moving average of $48.58.
KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 23.47%.
About KB Financial Group (Get Rating)
KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.
