Kellogg (NYSE:K) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

K stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,420,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,180. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $73.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.36.

Get Kellogg alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 51.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $8,918,256.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 12,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $828,440.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 768,789 shares of company stock worth $49,981,102. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg (Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.