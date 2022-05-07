Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

KELTF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.23.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KELTF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.31. 5,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,860. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38. Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $5.86.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

