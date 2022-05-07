Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Given a C$8.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

KEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.75 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.60.

TSE KEL opened at C$6.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of C$2.69 and a 1-year high of C$7.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.55. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40.

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$120.52 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total value of C$177,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,344,512.80. Also, Director William Charles Guinan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.23, for a total transaction of C$144,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,154,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,350,201.95. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,833 shares of company stock worth $649,149.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

