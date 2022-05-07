Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

KEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$7.75 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.60.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock opened at C$6.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.40. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of C$2.69 and a 1-year high of C$7.30.

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$120.52 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Kelt Exploration will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Charles Guinan sold 38,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.76, for a total transaction of C$256,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,189,459 shares in the company, valued at C$8,040,742.84. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 9,833 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.13, for a total value of C$70,109.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 488,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,484,944.36. Insiders sold a total of 92,833 shares of company stock worth $649,149 over the last 90 days.

About Kelt Exploration (Get Rating)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.