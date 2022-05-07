Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Given New C$9.75 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.75 to C$9.75 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

KEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.60.

Kelt Exploration stock opened at C$6.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.55. Kelt Exploration has a 1 year low of C$2.69 and a 1 year high of C$7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$120.52 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Director William Charles Guinan sold 38,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.76, for a total value of C$256,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,040,742.84. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 9,833 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.13, for a total value of C$70,109.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 488,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,484,944.36. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,833 shares of company stock worth $649,149.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

