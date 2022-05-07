Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KMT. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Kennametal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kennametal from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.63.

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $26.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $25.34 and a 12-month high of $42.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.37.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kennametal news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William M. Lambert acquired 36,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $962,588.54. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,402.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,489,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,766,000 after purchasing an additional 161,107 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,917,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,219,000 after purchasing an additional 174,596 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,955,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,130,000 after purchasing an additional 242,655 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,865,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,031 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,845,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,177,000 after acquiring an additional 35,719 shares during the period.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

