Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) will announce $1.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Keysight Technologies posted sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year sales of $5.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.06). Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.77.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.7% during the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 169.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 49,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after buying an additional 31,016 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $138.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $134.65 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.80.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

