Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Given New C$23.75 Price Target at Scotiabank

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$24.75 to C$23.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KMMPF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.50 to C$25.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.02.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMMPF remained flat at $$14.45 during trading on Friday. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $18.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.42.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.