Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target Cut to C$25.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KMMPF. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.50 to C$25.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.75 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.02.

KMMPF stock remained flat at $$14.45 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average is $17.42. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $18.62.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

