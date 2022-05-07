Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target Lowered to C$23.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$25.50 to C$23.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KMMPF. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.75 to C$23.75 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Killam Apartment REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.02.

KMMPF stock remained flat at $$14.45 during midday trading on Friday. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $18.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.42.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

