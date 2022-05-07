Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target Lowered to C$24.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.50 to C$24.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.50 to C$25.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.75 to C$23.75 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Killam Apartment REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.02.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMMPF remained flat at $$14.45 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.42. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $18.62.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

