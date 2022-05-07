Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target Cut to C$23.75 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$24.75 to C$23.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$27.00 price target on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$24.07.

TSE:KMP.UN traded up C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$18.72. The stock had a trading volume of 407,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,366. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1-year low of C$18.32 and a 1-year high of C$24.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.76. The stock has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

