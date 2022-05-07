Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target Cut to C$24.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KMP.UN. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.75 to C$23.75 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$24.07.
KMP.UN stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$18.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,366. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.76. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1 year low of C$18.32 and a 1 year high of C$24.15. The stock has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25.
Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.
Featured Articles
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.