Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target Cut to C$24.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KMP.UN. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.75 to C$23.75 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$24.07.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

KMP.UN stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$18.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,366. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.76. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1 year low of C$18.32 and a 1 year high of C$24.15. The stock has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is 26.59%.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.