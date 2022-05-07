Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$25.00 at CIBC

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KMP.UN. TD Securities dropped their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.75 to C$23.75 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$27.00 target price on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Killam Apartment REIT presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$24.07.

Shares of TSE:KMP.UN traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$18.72. 407,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,366. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.76, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.25. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1 year low of C$18.32 and a 1 year high of C$24.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

