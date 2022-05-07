Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.2583 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Kion Group’s previous dividend of $0.01.
Shares of KIGRY opened at $12.98 on Friday. Kion Group has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $29.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.52.
Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Kion Group had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kion Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.
Kion Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.
