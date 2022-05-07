Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.2583 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Kion Group’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Shares of KIGRY opened at $12.98 on Friday. Kion Group has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $29.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.52.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Kion Group had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kion Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kion Group from €86.00 ($90.53) to €84.00 ($88.42) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kion Group from €80.00 ($84.21) to €75.00 ($78.95) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kion Group from €102.00 ($107.37) to €92.00 ($96.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kion Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

