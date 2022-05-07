Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BTIG Research upgraded Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kirby in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $40,717.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J H. Pyne sold 13,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $857,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,330 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Kirby by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kirby by 18.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Kirby by 38.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEX opened at $65.30 on Friday. Kirby has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $75.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.32, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.11.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $610.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.68 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirby will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

