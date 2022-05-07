Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 151.71%. The company had revenue of $679.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Kontoor Brands updated its FY22 guidance to $4.75-4.85 EPS.

KTB stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.35. 882,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,690. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $67.39. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.44 and its 200-day moving average is $48.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 129.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,388,000 after purchasing an additional 254,019 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 23.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 12.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KTB. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

