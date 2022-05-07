Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

Koppers has a payout ratio of 4.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Koppers to earn $4.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.20. Koppers has a one year low of $23.84 and a one year high of $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $510.71 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.87.

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Koppers had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $459.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Koppers will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $85,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $29,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Koppers by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 351,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 35,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Koppers by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Koppers by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Koppers by 75.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 49,280 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Koppers by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KOP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Koppers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koppers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Koppers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.