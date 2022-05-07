Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

Koppers has a payout ratio of 4.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Koppers to earn $4.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

Shares of KOP stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $510.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average is $29.97. Koppers has a twelve month low of $23.84 and a twelve month high of $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $459.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.00 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Koppers will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Koppers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koppers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $85,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $29,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Koppers by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Koppers by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Koppers by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Koppers by 119.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 12,474 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

