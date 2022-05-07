Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $459.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.00 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 5.08%. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Koppers updated its FY22 guidance to $4.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $24.17 on Friday. Koppers has a twelve month low of $23.84 and a twelve month high of $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $510.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.97.

Get Koppers alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.15%.

In related news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $85,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,136,000 after buying an additional 71,259 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,270,000 after buying an additional 30,380 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 351,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after buying an additional 35,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

KOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Koppers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

About Koppers (Get Rating)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.