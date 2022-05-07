Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded down $1.42 on Friday, hitting $14.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,211,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,319. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.11. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $30.29.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 9,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $174,879.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $163,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,778 shares of company stock worth $2,139,302 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 143,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 120,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KTOS. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

