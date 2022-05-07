Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 47.38%. The business had revenue of $384.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kulicke and Soffa Industries updated its Q3 guidance to $1.38-1.68 EPS.

Shares of KLIC traded up $1.53 on Friday, hitting $51.54. 1,480,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,648. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.59. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $75.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.65%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.20.

In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth $1,546,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 18,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

