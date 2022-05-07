Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Issues Earnings Results

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $384.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.25 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 47.38% and a net margin of 28.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Kulicke and Soffa Industries updated its Q3 guidance to $1.38-1.68 EPS.

KLIC stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.54. 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,648. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $75.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,546,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 190.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 18,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.20.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries (Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.