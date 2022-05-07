Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.20.

Shares of KLIC stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,648. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $75.29. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.59.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.48. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 47.38%. The company had revenue of $384.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 8.65%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Chin Hu Lim purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.50 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4,100.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

