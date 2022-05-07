Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.38-1.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $345-385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $376.09 million.

KLIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.54. 1,480,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,648. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $75.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.59.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.48. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 47.38% and a net margin of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $384.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 8.65%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 190.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 18,165 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 35,253 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 413,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,051,000 after purchasing an additional 38,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,546,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

