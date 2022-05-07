Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

NASDAQ KRUS opened at $41.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.79 and its 200 day moving average is $55.73. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $33.05 and a fifty-two week high of $85.62. The company has a market capitalization of $404.41 million, a PE ratio of -130.03 and a beta of 2.07.

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $31.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRUS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 35.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.