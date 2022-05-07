L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on L.B. Foster from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

NASDAQ FSTR opened at $13.55 on Friday. L.B. Foster has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The stock has a market cap of $147.56 million, a P/E ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.19). L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $112.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that L.B. Foster will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 53.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 29,073 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster during the fourth quarter valued at $24,663,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

