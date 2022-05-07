Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ladder Capital Corp is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company operates in three segments: Loans, Securities and Real Estate. It focused on midmarket senior secured commercial real estate first mortgage loans, investment grade-rated securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate and investing in net leased and other commercial real estate. The company also provides services of the commercial real estate industry which includes origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Ladder Capital Corp is headquartered in New York City. “

LADR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Ladder Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ladder Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $11.44 on Friday. Ladder Capital has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average is $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 104.42, a quick ratio of 103.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 18.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ladder Capital will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 133.34%.

In related news, CEO Brian Harris sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,482 shares in the company, valued at $13,273,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $496,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 713,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,858,055.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,377,805. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 100.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,925,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,706 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $16,580,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $13,386,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,466,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,552,000 after buying an additional 485,862 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 16.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,466,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,301,000 after buying an additional 483,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

