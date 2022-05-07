L’Air Liquide S.A. to Issue Dividend of $0.49 (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.4939 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

AIQUY opened at $33.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. L’Air Liquide has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $36.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L’Air Liquide stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in L’Air Liquide were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AIQUY shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of L’Air Liquide from €173.00 ($182.11) to €177.00 ($186.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of L’Air Liquide from €152.00 ($160.00) to €155.00 ($163.16) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets cut L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on L’Air Liquide from €152.00 ($160.00) to €160.00 ($168.42) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

