Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Expected to Post Earnings of $7.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) to post earnings of $7.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.41 and the lowest is $7.25. Lam Research posted earnings per share of $8.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year earnings of $31.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.54 to $31.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $38.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.91 to $41.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.51 by ($0.11). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.49 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $670.90.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Lam Research by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 2.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Lam Research by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LRCX opened at $478.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $503.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $588.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Lam Research has a one year low of $449.50 and a one year high of $731.85. The company has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

