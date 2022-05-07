Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.23% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Landsea Homes Corporation is a homebuilding company. It designs and builds homes and sustainable master-planned communities. The company developed homes and communities principally in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County. Landsea Homes Corporation, formerly known as LF Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on LSEA. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ:LSEA opened at $8.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $396.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.24. Landsea Homes has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $9.62.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.47. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 16.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Landsea Homes will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Landsea Homes news, Director Bruce D. Frank bought 5,000 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.78 per share, for a total transaction of $38,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Qin Zhou bought 20,000 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $178,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 155,263 shares of company stock worth $1,243,693 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Landsea Homes by 11.4% during the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 349,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 35,774 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Landsea Homes by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC boosted its stake in Landsea Homes by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 861,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Landsea Homes by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,139,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 634,505 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Landsea Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

