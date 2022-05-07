Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

LTRX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.57. 129,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lantronix has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $10.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.22.

Get Lantronix alerts:

In related news, Director Hoshi Printer sold 12,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $82,137.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 6,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $40,216.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,412 shares of company stock valued at $157,674. Corporate insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lantronix during the 4th quarter worth $414,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Lantronix by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 49,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 14,057 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Lantronix during the 4th quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lantronix by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 22,583 shares during the period. 47.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Lantronix in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantronix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.11.

About Lantronix (Get Rating)

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.