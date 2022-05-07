LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Given New €59.00 Price Target at UBS Group

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from €62.00 ($65.26) to €59.00 ($62.11) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($77.89) to €68.00 ($71.58) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €63.00 ($66.32) to €55.00 ($57.89) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of LNXSF stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $37.50. The company had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $37.44 and a twelve month high of $76.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.03.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

