LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Price Target Cut to €50.00 by Analysts at Societe Generale

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Societe Generale from €68.00 ($71.58) to €50.00 ($52.63) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €62.00 ($65.26) to €59.00 ($62.11) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($77.89) to €68.00 ($71.58) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays raised LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €63.00 ($66.32) to €55.00 ($57.89) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.00.

OTCMKTS LNXSF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.50. 404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.03. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $37.44 and a one year high of $76.93.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

