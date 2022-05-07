Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $56.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.03% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lattice Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops and markets high performance programmable logic devices and related development system software. Programmable logic devices are standard smiconductor components that can be configured by the end customer as specific logic functions, enabling shorter design cycle times and reduced developpment costs. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $47.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.46. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $42.94 and a 52-week high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.25 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 29.66% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,142 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $119,009.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 959 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $53,282.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,013 shares of company stock worth $14,495,889 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

