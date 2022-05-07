Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LEE. Noble Financial started coverage on Lee Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lee Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Lee Enterprises stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.97. The company had a trading volume of 61,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Lee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $44.43. The firm has a market cap of $124.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.46.

Lee Enterprises ( NYSE:LEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $202.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.34 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 47.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

