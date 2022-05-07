Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Given New €100.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Societe Generale from €95.00 ($100.00) to €100.00 ($105.26) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LGRDY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Legrand from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. AlphaValue upgraded Legrand to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Legrand from €96.00 ($101.05) to €103.00 ($108.42) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Legrand from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Legrand from €105.00 ($110.53) to €110.00 ($115.79) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.50.

LGRDY stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,335,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,545. Legrand has a 1 year low of $16.98 and a 1 year high of $23.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.45.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

