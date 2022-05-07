Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Given New €100.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

Posted by on May 7th, 2022

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDYGet Rating) had its price target boosted by Societe Generale from €95.00 ($100.00) to €100.00 ($105.26) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LGRDY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Legrand from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. AlphaValue upgraded Legrand to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Legrand from €96.00 ($101.05) to €103.00 ($108.42) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Legrand from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Legrand from €105.00 ($110.53) to €110.00 ($115.79) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.50.

LGRDY stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,335,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,545. Legrand has a 1 year low of $16.98 and a 1 year high of $23.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.45.

Legrand Company Profile (Get Rating)

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

