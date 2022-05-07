Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.50.

LGRDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. AlphaValue raised Legrand to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Legrand from €96.00 ($101.05) to €103.00 ($108.42) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Legrand from €120.00 ($126.32) to €115.00 ($121.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Legrand from €105.00 ($110.53) to €110.00 ($115.79) in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

LGRDY stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.45. Legrand has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $23.59.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

