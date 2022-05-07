LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $298.38 Million

Analysts predict that LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $298.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $300.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $295.57 million. LendingClub reported sales of $204.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. LendingClub had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 173.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

LC opened at $14.95 on Friday. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.95.

In related news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $34,459.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,003. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Zeisser purchased 14,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.19 per share, with a total value of $232,035.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 28,766 shares of company stock worth $511,804 in the last 90 days. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LC. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in LendingClub by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

