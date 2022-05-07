Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

LEVI has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $30.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.76.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $268,654.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,088.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $682,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,351. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $10,877,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 46,332 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,822 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 36,920 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 329,091 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 230,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co. (Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.