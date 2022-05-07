LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $571.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:LHCG traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.17. 916,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,212. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.01. LHC Group has a twelve month low of $108.42 and a twelve month high of $223.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.45.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LHCG shares. Stephens downgraded LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Benchmark downgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial downgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.20.
LHC Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LHC Group (LHCG)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.