Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

NASDAQ LILA traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $8.39. 272,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,556. Liberty Latin America has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.08.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

In other Liberty Latin America news, SVP John M. Winter sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $393,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILA. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 7.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 15.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 44.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 21,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America (Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.