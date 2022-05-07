Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LILAK. TheStreet cut Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Latin America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

LILAK opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $10.95. Liberty Latin America has a 52-week low of $8.33 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,790,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 342,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 5.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,386,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after acquiring an additional 68,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

