Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $233.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Life Storage updated its Q2 guidance to $1.50-1.54 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.04-6.14 EPS.

NYSE LSI traded down $5.32 on Friday, reaching $120.72. 629,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,005. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $93.58 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.30%.

Several brokerages have commented on LSI. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.11.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $538,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSI. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,114,000 after acquiring an additional 122,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

