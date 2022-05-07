Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-1.54 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53. Life Storage also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.04-6.14 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.11.

LSI stock traded down $5.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.72. The company had a trading volume of 629,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,005. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.54. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $93.58 and a 12-month high of $154.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.65.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $233.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 32.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Life Storage will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 117.30%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $1,178,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Life Storage by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Life Storage by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Life Storage by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,114,000 after purchasing an additional 122,628 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

