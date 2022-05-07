Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.04-6.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.08. Life Storage also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.50-1.54 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on LSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.11.

Shares of NYSE LSI traded down $5.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.72. 629,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.59 and its 200 day moving average is $136.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.54. Life Storage has a one year low of $93.58 and a one year high of $154.45.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Life Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.30%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $538,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSI. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

