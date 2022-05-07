Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.17.

LGND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of LGND stock opened at $88.48 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $86.77 and a 12 month high of $169.98. The company has a quick ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.21. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 64.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total transaction of $93,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,462,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,811,000 after buying an additional 18,679 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,297,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 644,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,831,000 after buying an additional 51,080 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 491,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,313,000 after buying an additional 55,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 417,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

